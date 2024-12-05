Court rejects Delhi police plea for 10 days custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the police's plea seeking 10 days custodial interrogation of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in an alleged case of organised crime.

Additional sessions judge Vandana Jain, however, granted liberty to the investigating officer to "move an appropriate application before an appropriate court".

Balyan was produced in the court following which the prosecution moved a plea seeking his custody and case transfer to a court designated to try MPs and MLAs.

"The issue before the court is that the accused person is a sitting MLA and he needs to be produced in a special MP/MLA court," the judge told the public prosecutor.

"I do not have the power to transfer the case. Show me the precedent," she said.

"What was the need to come here?" the judge asked, "this is sheer wastage of time. You show the judgement as per which the court is bound to take this (issue)...I cannot pass an order now".

After the hearing resumed at around 1.10 pm, the prosecutor filed a judgment pertaining to former Delhi MLA Rambir Shokeen.

"As a prosecutor, you must be thorough. Are you maintaining the same stand or are changing it?" the judge enquired, following which the prosecutor said he was relying upon the judgment.

Balyan was arrested December 4 in the case connected to the alleged organised crime whereas a court granted him bail in a purported extortion case earlier.