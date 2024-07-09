Court rejects JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna's bail plea in sodomy case

Bengaluru, Jul 9 (PTI) A special court here rejected the bail plea of JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in a sodomy case on Tuesday.

The court had earlier reserved its order.

The Special Public Prosecutor had argued against granting bail to Suraj Revanna, who is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

The SPP argued that the accused was powerful. There was strong evidence against the accused and granting him bail may result in the destruction of the material evidence in this case.

However, the defence lawyer said these allegations were politically motivated.

Suraj's younger brother Prajwal Revanna, a former JD(S) MP, has also been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting several women and making explicit videos. PTI GMS RT