Court rejects parole petition of Nejaru murder accused

Mangaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) The Udupi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has rejected the parole petition submitted by Praveen Chowgule, the accused in the murder of four persons of a family at Nejaru in Udupi.

Advertisment

The accused had filed the request on February 8 stating he be granted parole to travel to Sangli in Maharashtra to participate in the last rites of his brother who passed away on February 1.

However, senior assistant public prosecutor H M Nadaf opposed the plea, citing concerns regarding law-and-order problems if the accused is given temporary release. He also pointed out that the accused has not submitted the death certificate of his brother, casting doubts on the legitimacy of the request.

Following a thorough consideration of the arguments presented, Judge Deepa ruled against granting parole to the accused and issued an order to the effect.

Meanwhile, police sources said the investigating team is slated to submit the charge sheet in the murder case to the Udupi court on February 12. Four persons of a family were allegedly stabbed to death by the accused on November 12 last year. PTI MVG MVG SS