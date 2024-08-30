Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of Sena leader booked over 'offensive' remark on reporter

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) A court in Thane district on Thursday rejected the pre-arrest bail application of Shiv Sena leader Waman Mhatre against whom police have registered an FIR for allegedly abusing a female reporter.

The alleged incident took place when the reporter was covering a protest last week over the sexual assault on two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district.

According to the journalist, Mhatre made objectionable comments on her following which she filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against Mhatre, a former president of the Badlapur civic body, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Mhatre, however, has denied the allegations made by the scribe.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kadambini Khandagale opposed the pre-arrest bail plea on various grounds.

Additional Sessions Judge MA Mote at the Kalyan court, after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence, rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of the politician. PTI COR RSY