Court rejects Walmik Karad's plea seeking assistant to operate machine for sleep apnea

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Beed on Friday turned down the plea filed by Walmik Karad, arrested and jailed in an extortion case related to sarpanch's murder, seeking a trained person to operate an auto-CPAP machine as he is suffering from sleep apnea.

Advertisment

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterised by brief interruptions of breathing during sleep. A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine is used in the treatment of sleep apnea. It uses a hose connected to a mask or nosepiece to deliver constant and steady air pressure to help one breathe during sleep.

Karad was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Pune after he surrendered before it last week in connection with a Rs 2 crore extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district last month.

During the CID custody, Karad had moved an application before a court at Kej in Beed to allow a trained person to operate an auto-CPAP machine that he uses as per the advice of the doctor, an official said.

Advertisment

As per Karad's plea, a consultant chest physician and a sleep specialist had advised him to use an auto-CPAP at a specific pressure.

The court rejected his petition, but directed the police to provide medical facilities to Karad as per the government rules and regulations. It also asked the probe team to take care of Karad's health, the official said.

Sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted and tortured to death on December 9. Four persons have been arrested in the case.

Advertisment

After his surrender on Tuesday morning, Karad was remanded in a 14-day police custody. PTI AW DC NP