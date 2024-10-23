Court rejects Waze's plea seeking to turn approver in ED case involving Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday rejected dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's plea seeking to turn an approver in a money-laundering case where NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh is an accused.

Special judge for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases A U Kadam turned down Waze's application. The detailed order was not immediately available.

In 2022, another special court had allowed Waze to turn an approver or prosecution witness in a related corruption case, also involving Deshmukh, that is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The present case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Waze said in his plea that he wanted to disclose all the facts pertaining to the case.

The ED's case is that while serving as state home minister, Deshmukh, through then assistant police inspector Waze, collected Rs 4.70 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The money was laundered and routed to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, the ED claimed.

Waze, also a prime accused in the 'Antilia' bomb scare case, is currently in judicial custody. PTI AVI KRK