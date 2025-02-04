Court releases police SUV used in crime as Mumbai cops cite shortage of vehicles for VIP duty

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) A special court in Mumbai has ordered the release of an SUV, used by a now dismissed cop in committing an alleged crime, to police after the law enforcement agency said they were facing a shortage of vehicles for VIP security in the metropolis.

Citing a dearth of vehicles for "VIP bandobast" (arrangements) in the metropolis, the Mumbai police recently approached the court, seeking the return of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) used in an abduction and robbery case last year, leading to its seizure.

Special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) Judge BD Shelke, presiding over the criminal case, on Monday ordered interim return of the vehicle to police on execution of an indemnity bond of Rs 10 lakh.

According to police, in May last year constable Babasaheb Bhagwat (now dismissed), along with a retired cop and four others, barged into Mysore Cafe owner Naresh Nayak's residence in Mumbai, posing as crime branch officials.

They allegedly threatened Nayak, saying he had black money stashed in his house, and took away Rs 72 lakh in cash and some gold coins.

Recently, Additional Commissioner of Police (Motor Transport Department) Sachin Badhe approached the special court for return of the SUV, a TUV 300, used in the crime by the dismissed cop Bhagwat. The vehicle had been seized by the investigating officer of the case.

In their application, the police contented that vehicles are deployed for protection of VIPs living in Mumbai.

"Now, there is a shortage of vehicles in the motor transport department and vehicles are required for bandobast duties for arranging VIP bandobast," they submitted in the court and pleaded for release of the said government vehicle.

The prosecution said they have no objection if the vehicle was released from custody.

The court said submission from both sides revealed the investigating officer has seized the vehicle only on grounds that it was used for abducting the victim.

If the vehicle is kept in stationary condition in the custody of the investigating officer, in the premises of the Sion police station, it will certainly be damaged and ultimately cause unnecessary loss to the government, the court observed.

"The prosecution also has no objection to the release the vehicle in favour of applicant, Additional Police Commissioner, Motor Transport Division, Mumbai by imposing conditions," it noted.

The court ordered that the interim custody of the SUV be handed over to Additional Police Commissioner Badhe on executing an indemnity bond of Rs 10 lakh. PTI AVI RSY