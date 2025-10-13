Court remands 2 more accused in Durgapur medical student 'gangrape' case to 9-day police custody

Durgapur (WB), Oct 13 (PTI) A local court here on Monday remanded to police custody for nine days two men arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a medical student in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district.

Three other accused were on Sunday remanded to 10-day police custody.

The sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), Durgapur, remanded the two accused to police custody for nine days.

All five accused will be produced before the court on the next date of hearing.

Alleging direct involvement of the two accused in the case along with the other three arrested a day before, the prosecution lawyer prayed for their police custody for questioning and investigation.

The medical college student hailing from Odisha was allegedly gangraped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out of the campus with a friend for dinner.

The girl's parents had lodged an FIR with the New Township police station here.