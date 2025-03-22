Court reserves order on cognisance of Sandeep Dikshit's defamation plea against Atishi, Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on April 3 its order on whether to take cognisance of a criminal complaint filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit against former chief minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, accusing them of defamation.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal reserved the order on Saturday after hearing pre summoning submissions by the counsel for the parties.

The defamation complaint alleged that Atishi and Singh "deliberately causing harm to the goodwill of Dikshit".

It claimed that at a press conference, Atishi and Singh had alleged that Dikshit not only took crores of rupees from the BJP, but the Congress also colluded with the BJP to defeat the AAP in the assembly elections held last month. PTI UK ZMN