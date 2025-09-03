Court reserves order on petitions regarding actor Darshan’s jail transfer, facilities

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) A City Civil and Sessions Court has reserved its verdict for September 9 on two petitions—one filed by the prosecution seeking to shift actor Darshan to Ballari Central Jail, and another filed by Darshan himself requesting basic facilities inside jail.

Senior advocate Sandesh Chowta, appearing for Darshan, opposed the transfer move, citing that Ballari is around 310 km from Bengaluru, making it impractical for the actor to travel for every court hearing.

Countering this, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna Kumar submitted that the Supreme Court had already noted Darshan’s conduct in prison while cancelling his bail, and therefore no additional justification was required for his transfer. He maintained that administrative grounds alone were sufficient to move the accused to another jail.

Darshan’s legal team also sought directions for providing bedding, including a mattress, pillow, and blanket, arguing that undertrial prisoners are entitled to minimum facilities. They questioned the authorities on what legal grounds such essentials could be denied.

The prosecution, however, contended that Darshan’s request was premature, filed just two days after his incarceration. SPP Prasanna Kumar further explained that provisions under the Karnataka Prisoners Act apply to convicted inmates, not undertrials.

While newspapers and books could be allowed, facilities like a bed and pillow were not permissible for those facing serious charges such as murder, he argued.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its decision on the matter until September 9.

Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and others have been in jail in connection with Renukaswamy murder case. PTI COR GMS GMS KH