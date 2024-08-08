Court seeks action-taken report from SHO on plea seeking registration of FIR

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A court here sought an action-taken report on Thursday on an application filed for the registration of an FIR for various offences against seven people, including a senior Delhi Police officer.

Judicial Magistrate Apoorv Bhardwaj was hearing the application filed by complainant Dharmesh Sharma, a businessman who has alleged that a car dealer and three of his relatives have cheated him of more than Rs 1 crore, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena, SHO of the Bharat Nagar police station Rakesh Vijay and Sub-Inspector Shailender are shielding the accused.

The counsel for the complainant, Sanjay Sharma and Karan Sachdeva, said despite dialling helpline number 112 to report the cognisable offence, police did not take any action and the DCP provided two police officials at the residence-cum-office of one of the accused, Kapil Mehta.

They said Mehta is using the police protection granted to him by accused no. 5 (the DCP) to threaten their client.

The plea has sought the registration of an FIR against the accused for various penal offences, including cheating, criminal intimidation, criminal breach of trust, public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to a person and public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment.

In its order, the court said, "SHO, police station Bharat Nagar is directed to file an action-taken report stating: whether any complaint has been made/received by the complainant in the police station. If yes, whether any action has been taken on the complaint." It also asked whether the investigation had revealed the commission of any cognisable offence against the accused and whether police had taken any action.

"If yes, whether any FIR has been registered and the status of the investigation and if no cognisable offence has been made out, whether the complainant has been informed accordingly," the court added.

It directed that the action-taken report be filed by the SHO on September 30. PTI MNR RC