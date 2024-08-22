Court seeks Hema Committee report in sealed cover; Congress urges action based on findings

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Hema Committee report on atrocities against women in the Malayalam film industry has sparked furore in Kerala's social and political circles. While the opposition Congress party slammed the Left government and demanded action against the culprits, the high court has sought that the report be submitted in a sealed cover.

The Justice K Hema Committee was formed after the 2017 sexual assault on an actress, involving actor Dileep, to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam cinema.

A censored report of The Justice Hema Committee's findings was released on August 19, which has recorded explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of female professionals in the film industry, and has triggered a political storm in Kerala.

The Congress on Thursday sought stern action against the perpetrators. Senior party leaders alleged that the government sat on the report for four years only to help the criminals.

KPCC President K Sudhakaran told reporters that if the Congress comes into power in 2026, strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"It cannot be accepted that the committee report, which contains grievous information on various atrocities against women and even minor girls, was kept in abeyance for years," Sudhakaran said on Facebook.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan claimed that Justice Hema never asked the state government not to release the report and reiterated that the government was protecting the perpetrators.

"The Hema committee never asked the government not to release the report but to follow the directions of the Supreme Court while releasing it. The direction of the apex court is not to disclose the names of victims and not against taking action on the report," Satheesan told reporters in Kochi.

Minister Saji Cherian, however, said Satheesan was misleading the public.

"We were unable to release the report as Justice K Hema had written a letter asking us not to. The Chief Information Commissioner also ordered the same. The high court, which heard the matter multiple times, ordered the release of the report after removing many pages containing personal details," Cherian said.

He claimed that without anyone filing a complaint, the government cannot register any case.

"We don't have anything to hide. The LoP clearly knows this, and his allegations are baseless. Since the matter is in court now, we will follow its orders, whatever they may be," Cherian said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi, while reacting to the Kerala High Court's decision to implead the Commission in the matter, said it will ensure that women can work with dignity in all fields. She too, however, expressed the inability of the Commission to file a case.

"There are many issues in the film industry. We all need a solution for all that. But in the current legal scenario, we cannot register any cases. Those who have given the statements to the committee should come forward," she said.

The HC on Thursday accepted a writ petition seeking to publish the whole report and to take stern action against the accused. The court asked the government to file a counter affidavit.

Noting that the committee had maintained the anonymity of persons who deposed before it to allow the women to speak without fear, also said that the parties want to remain anonymous, and the court will have to decide on whether criminal action is needed or not.

Meanwhile, Satheesan said in Kochi that the Congress will oppose a proposed two-day cinema conclave organised by the Left government to discuss issues in the movie industry.

"We cannot accept the fact that the government is trying to organise a cinema conclave and discuss the matter of women's safety by calling all perpetrators and victims together," he said. "The cinema conclave will be an insult to womanhood." On Wednesday, the opposition UDF had rejected Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's claim that Justice Hema had requested that report not be made public, calling it a 'blatant lie' and 'hypocrisy'.

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal told the media in New Delhi that the (Hema) committee might have looked into all the legal aspects while recording the statements and submitting the report.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a grouping of women in the movie industry that strongly opposes the atrocities against women and stands with survivors, expressed hope that the report is examined with the gravity it deserves so that the misogyny in the profession is understood.

Certain noted male actors and directors have come out in support of the Hema Committee report. Director Lijo Jose Pellissery posted on Facebook that the statements and complaints that are before the committee should be considered with seriousness. "Silence is not a solution," he said.

Earlier, the publication of the censored report, which was to be released on July 24, was put on hold by the Kerala High Court on a plea moved by a Malayalam film producer.

Subsequently, the HC dismissed the plea on August 13 and directed the government to make the report public within a week from then.

However, the publication was again delayed over an actress's plea heard by the HC on August 19.

The division bench of the high court referred the case to a single bench, which did not entertain the multiple petitions.

Subsequently, the government released the report on Monday.