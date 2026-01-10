Court seeks police report on plea alleging assault on arrested former IPS officer

Deoria (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A court here has sought a report from police on a plea that alleged that former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was assaulted during his arrest on December 9.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Manju Kumari took cognisance of the petition, filed by a close associate of Thakur on Friday, and sought a report from Deoria's Kotwali police station.

Singhasan Chauhan, a resident of Ballia district, has in the plea sought registration of a case against six officers, including Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Amitabh Yash.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for January 19.

Thakur was arrested on December 10, 2025, for allegedly abusing his position as Deoria SP in 1999 to fraudulently secure an industrial plot in the name of his wife using fabricated documents.

The application alleges that Thakur was arrested without any crime immediately after alighting from a train in Shahjahanpur and sent to court. It is alleged that Thakur was assaulted during the arrest due to which he suffered injuries and his spectacles were damaged.

The petition also alleged that Thakur's X account was suspended and a "false" press note was issued regarding him.

It was alleged that he was being subjected to physical and mental torture in jail. "Unnecessary restrictions have been placed on his activities. He is even being monitored by CCTV cameras while sleeping," the application claimed.