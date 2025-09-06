Court seeks reply from Gurugram authorities on waterlogging woes

Gurugram, Sep 6 (PTI) A court here has issued notices to Gurugram municipal authorities and traffic police on a civil suit filed by two residents over the recent waterlogging and traffic snarls that gave a harrowing time to people, their lawyer said.

Civil judge (junior division) Deepak Yadav sought replies from the District Collector, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and DCP traffic on the plea filed on September 2, advocate Manish Shandilya said.

The court has asked all three officials to submit a status report on the issue within 30 days. The next hearing of the case will be on September 12, he added.

The civil suit was filed on the issue of waterlogging, traffic jams and the disruption of the normal life of people in Gurugram during heavy rains last week.

The suit was filed by Mahender G Vizarani, a resident of Sushant Lok, and Gaurav Yadav through advocate Manish Shandilya.

"Like every time during the rains, this time too, the situation in Gurugram was worsened by floods. Due to the bad condition of roads, people had to struggle with long traffic jams almost the entire night, even though Gurugram is the district that gives the highest revenue in the state.

"Acting on the civil suit filed by the two plaintiffs, the court has sent notices to three officers and sought a reply. The next hearing will be on September 12," Shandilya said. PTI CORR RT RT