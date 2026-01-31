Court sends 2 to jail for 15 years for launching murderous attack on man in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Two persons, including former municipal chairman and BJP leader Rupesh Kumar alias Nirmal Srivastava, were convicted for launching a murderous attack on a man and sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Saturday.

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Basant Shukla said Sushil Shukla, a resident of Kajidevar in the Motiganj police station area, had filed a report against Kumar and Triyugi Narayan Gupta for allegedly launching a murderous attack on his brother, Gaurav.

According to the prosecution, on September 10, 2012, Gaurav Shukla was sitting outside his house when the two convicts arrived at the spot and fired at him with the intention of killing him. A bullet hit Gaurav in the leg, injuring him seriously, and he was immediately admitted to the district hospital.

After collecting evidence during the investigation, police had filed a chargesheet against both the convicts in the court.

District and Sessions Judge Durg Narain Singh held both men guilty on Saturday and sentenced them to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts. PTI COR NAV RC