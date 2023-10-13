Advertisment
Court sends Sanjay Singh to 14 days judicial custody in Delhi excise policy case

NewsDrum Desk
13 Oct 2023
Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court, a day after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to judicial custody till October 27.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to jail after the probe agency produced him before the court on expiry of his custodial custody granted earlier.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, on October 4.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

