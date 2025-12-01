Court sends Al Falah university founder Jawad Siddiqui to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday sent Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 14-day judicial custody in a terror-linked money laundering case.

Siddiqui had been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 13 days on November 19.

On Monday, he was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan, who sent him to judicial custody till December 15.

During the hearing, the ED counsel briefly argued that it was premature to produce him before the court since the 13-day custody would end at 1 am on Tuesday, technically making Monday the 12th day of his custody.

Meanwhile, an application was moved by Siddiqui's counsel seeking access to prescribed medication and spectacles during the custody period. The judge allowed the request.

ED officials handed over Siddiqui's medical prescription to the court, which directed jail authorities to ensure that he continued to receive the prescribed treatment.

The agency had earlier alleged that Al Falah University falsely claimed UGC recognition and misrepresented its NAAC accreditation status to students. It said the institution generated Rs 415.10 crore in revenue between 2018 and 2025, witnessing a "meteoric rise" in earnings despite financial records not matching the assets accumulated by the group.

The ED told the court that student fees and funds raised from the public were being diverted for personal and private use, and that Siddiqui exercised de facto control over the Al Falah Charitable Trust, the managing trustee, and related entities.

Searches at 19 locations in Delhi-NCR on the day of his arrest yielded around Rs 48 lakh in cash, officials had said.

The matter will be taken up next on December 15, following the end of Siddiqui's judicial custody. PTI MDB SJK RHL