Court sends architect to jail for using thumb impression of dead person on forged documents

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A Delhi court has awarded jail term to an architect and his associate for using the thumb impression of a dead person and forging the signature of sub-divisional magistrate (headquarters) to get water harvesting certificate for a building, whose plan was already sanctioned by the DDA in 2010.

Special Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra sent architect Charan Singh Solanki and his associate Parmod Garg to jail for two years, while refusing to release him on probation, saying that being an architect he had greater responsibility while attesting signatures and thumb impressions and issuing certificates as per law.

The judge noted Solanki was already facing jail in another case.

“Convict Charan Singh Solanki, being an architect, was having more responsibility to attest signature/thumb impressions and to issue certificates as per rules/law. After considering the rival submissions and role of convict Charan Singh Solanki, I am not inclined to grant the benefit of probation to him,” the judge said in an order passed on July 12.

The prosecution had opposed the argument for leniency, saying such forgery affects the "conscience of the society”.

According to the prosecution, Solanki was working as an architect, whose report was accepted by the DDA for the purpose of sanctioning a building plan. He had given a water harvesting certificate which carried the forged thumb impression of the original allottee. He had also annexed a copy of a letter for extension of time, which had not been issued by the DDA, the prosecution said. PTI UK SK SK