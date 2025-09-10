Court sends Ayodhya shop owner to 28 years in jail for kidnapping, forcing children to beg

Ayodhya, Sep 10 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 28 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and forcing children to beg, police said.

Special Judge (Fast Track Court) II, Vijay Kumar Vishwakarma, also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on convict Jitendra Mishra, a local shop owner.

The court found Mishra guilty of abducting three siblings aged one, two and five years from Pulaut, Bihar, and compelling them to beg from devotees.

The case came to light after locals found Mishra mercilessly beating the children on August 26, 2023.

According to a police report filed by local resident Ankur Pandey, Mishra was seen forcing the children to beg on a roadside platform where he sold religious items.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ayodhya Kotwali police station Manoj Sharma said when a police team reached the spot, it found the children in a miserable state with signs of abuse. After being rescued, the children were taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The investigation confirmed that Mishra had kidnapped the children for the sole purpose of forced begging, the SHO said.

An FIR was filed on August 27, 2023, under severe charges against Mishra, including assault, kidnapping for begging, and violations under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Child Rights Protection Act.

After an investigation, police submitted a chargesheet, leading to the court's swift verdict. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK