Court sends Delhi cop to jail for not paying Rs 10,000 against non-bailable warrant

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sent a sub-inspector to jail for not paying Rs 10,000 as the amount of a bailable warrant issued against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar was hearing an application for the cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against an investigating officer (IO), Sub-Inspector Sandeep Rawal.

A bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 was issued against the IO for not being present during a POCSO case, which was at the stage of prosecution evidence. Noting that he was not present again on Tuesday, the SI was served an NBW.

The judge said, "At this stage, the applicant (Rawal) submits that today he has gone to Saket court to file a supplementary charge-sheet in a case. Hence, he requests to cancel the NBW." The judge said that despite being served a bailable warrant, Rawal had gone to another court, and his conduct showed that "he had no regard for the process of the court." So there were insufficient grounds to cancel the NBW, and it could only be cancelled, subject to a payment of the bailable warrant's amount of Rs 10,000.

The IO agreed to pay the amount and left the court to withdraw money from an ATM.

When the court resumed at 2.50 pm, Rawal said he was not ready to pay the amount, to which the judge said, "Despite taking time from the court to pay the amount of the bailable warrant, the applicant or IO has not paid the amount. He has wasted the precious time of the court. Hence, applicant be taken into custody and sent to judicial custody." The court directed that a copy of the order be sent to the concerned deputy commissioner of police for "necessary information." PTI MNR VN VN