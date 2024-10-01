Court sends main accused in Delhi cop drag-death case to 2-day custody

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sent the main accused arrested in a case related to the killing of a Delhi Police constable, who was allegedly mowed down by a car and dragged 10 metres in Nangloi area, to two-day custody.

The judge sent Dharmender to police custody till October 3, when his co-accused, Rajnish, will also be produced before the court on expiry of his three-day custody granted earlier.

The judge passed the order on a police application, which claimed that Dharmender’s custodial interrogation was required to confront him with Rajnish.

In the early hours of Sunday, constable Sandeep Malik (30), posted at Nangloi Police station, was run over by a Maruti WagonR car near Veena Enclave in Nangloi during his duty hours in plain clothes.

The police said Dharmender was driving the car and Rajnish was sitting next to him when they allegedly hit the motorcycle-borne constable.

According to the FIR, Sandeep had rebuked Dharmender and Rajinsh for drinking on the road after which the duo got angry and allegedly killed him by mowing him down with their car.

After the incident, Dharmender ran away leaving the car on the spot. Rajnish, who was sitting next to the driver seat, was arrested on Sunday.

Dharmender was arrested on Monday.

The police have registered an FIR under the section of murder. PTI UK NB