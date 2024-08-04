Court sentences 17 people for stripping woman in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Nearly a year after a 20-year-old pregnant woman was stripped and paraded naked in Rajasthan, a district court has sentenced 14 men, including her husband, to seven-year imprisonment while noting that it was a "heinous crime" similar to the one committed in Manipur Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pratapgarh, Ramkanya Soni on Saturday also sentenced three women involved in the case to five-year imprisonment, Special Public Prosecutor in the case, Manish Nagar said.

While observing that women are revered in the country as goddesses and that the ancient scriptures also mention honouring women, he said violence and atrocities are continuing on women in 'kalyug' (depraved and final age of Hindu world cycle).

"It was a serious crime committed against the woman by the accused. Similar heinous crime was committed in Manipur. Such crimes cause emotional hurt to the women. Strict steps are necessary to curb crime against women then only crime will reduce," the judge said in the order.

He was apparently referring to two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur last year.

Besides the victim's husband Kanha Meena, the court sentenced Khetia Meena, Motiya alias Motilal Meena, Punia Meena, Kesra alias Kesrimal Meena, Suraj Meena, Pintu Meena, Nathulal Meena, Manaram alias Veniya Meena, Netia Meena, Rupa Meena, Gautam Meena, Ramlal Meena, Ramesh Meena to seven-year imprisonment.

Three women --Indra Meena, Mirki Meena and Jhumli Meena -- were sentenced to five-year imprisonment.

On September 1 last year, a video of the woman being stripped and then paraded naked surfaced. The incident had happened on August 31 in Nichlakota village of Dhariyawad town of Pratapgarh, when the accused allegedly found the victim at the house of a man she was purportedly in a relationship with.

The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was later dropped at her father's house. Later, she approached the police along with her mother, and lodged a complaint against the accused, including her husband.

An FIR was subsequently lodged and the accused were booked.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had also met the woman and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and a government job in the case.

A five-member special investigation team (SIT) was formed by the state police to probe the case. PTI AG DV DV