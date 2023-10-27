Court sentences 7 people to life imprisonment for murder

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A court here on Friday convicted seven people, including a former village head, of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jai Singh Pundir also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them after holding them guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), Additional District Government Counsel Ashish Tyagi said.

The court acquitted two people accused in the case due to lack of evidence.

According to Tyagi, former village head of Sikri village Ammar was shot dead over an old enmity in the Kotwali police station area of the district on August 22, 2017. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT