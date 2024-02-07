Court sentences drug peddler to 10 years in prison

Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment in a drug smuggling case registered in 2017, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him and said that in case of non-payment of the fine, the convict would have to face additional punishment, they added.

According to police spokesperson Subhash Boken, drug peddler Surjit was arrested by the Sector 5 police in June 2017 after a sack containing 26 kg of marijuana was found in his possession. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Surjit was sent to judicial custody.

After perusing the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution to prove the charges, the court held the man guilty and sentenced him, Boken said. PTI COR IJT IJT