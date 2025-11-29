Court sentences ex-MLA’s nephew to life imprisonment in 1995 murder in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 28 (PTI) A court in Manjeri here on Saturday sentenced former MLA P V Anvar’s nephew to life imprisonment in a 1995 murder case involving a Muslim League worker.

Manjeri Additional District and Sessions Judge T V Tellus ordered life imprisonment and Rs one lakh fine to Malangadan Shafeek, nephew of Anvar, under IPC Section 302 (murder).

The court ordered that, in the event of default in payment of the fine, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year in addition to the substantive sentence.

If the fine amount is realised, it shall be given to Fathima, the sister of the deceased Manaf.

The court ordered the state government to provide aid to Manaf’s family under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The District Legal Service Authority is directed to determine the quantum of compensation to be awarded to the family.

Shafeek was later shifted to Central Prison, Thavanoor.

The court on Friday acquitted the other accused — Malangadan Sharif (another nephew of Anvar), Muneeb, and Kabir alias Jabir.

Police had charged the accused under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 447 (criminal trespass), 451 (house trespass), 452 (house trespass after preparation for assault), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

According to police, Palliparamban Manaf, a Youth League (youth wing of Muslim League) worker, was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death at Othayi near Edavanna on April 13, 1995.

Although Anvar was an accused in the case, he and 21 others were acquitted by the court earlier, police said.

The victim’s family has challenged the Additional District and Sessions Court's verdict before the Kerala High Court, and the appeal is pending.

Shafeek, Sharif, Muneeb, and Kabir, who had been absconding, were arrested after the completion of the first phase of the trial, during which Anvar and others were acquitted.

Anvar, who represented the Nilambur Assembly constituency, resigned after parting ways with the LDF earlier this year.

Although he contested the bypoll as a Trinamool Congress candidate, the Congress won the seat. PTI TBA TBA KH