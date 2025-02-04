Court sentences five people to life imprisonment for killing 55-year-old man

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 4 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Ganjam district sentenced five people, including two brothers, to life imprisonment for killing a 55-year old man.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Indu Sharma on Monday held Kedar Das (25), his brother Sushant (23), Kanhu Das (26), Bapi Das (25) and Sudhir Das (23) - all residents of Bijipur area here guilty of the murder of Trinath Das.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

The court pronounced its verdict after recording the statement of 16 witnesses, including police in the case, said additional public prosecutor, Soubhagya Kumar Mishra.

The convicts had killed Trinath with sharp weapon near his home in Bijipur area on May 27, 2020 due to previous enmity. PTI COR AAM AAM RG