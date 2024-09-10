Court sentences man to 1-year imprisonment for sexually harassing minor

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Around nine years after a man sexually harassed a four-year-old girl by exposing his private parts to the child, a court here has sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment.

Additional Sessions Judge Preeti Parewa held the man, 45, guilty of wrongful confinement and under section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the hearing on the quantum of sentence, Additional Public Prosecutor Sarita Rani said as the convict has committed a "heinous offence" and deserved no leniency.

Noting the facts of the case, the court said in a recent order: "In the present case, on March 6, 2015, at about 1:30 PM, the convict exhibited his private part to the victim child with sexual intent and with the intention that his said private part shall be seen by the child and made the victim exhibit her body so it is seen by the convict. Further, the accused also wrongfully confined the victim." It sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexual harassment and six months of RI for wrongful confinement.

The court said it pronounced the verdict after noting the entire facts and circumstances of the case, especially the victim's tender age, the nature of the crime, the poor socio-economic background of the convict, his clean antecedents and the fact that he was facing trial for the last nine years.