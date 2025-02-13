Court sentences man to 10 years RI for killing 2, injuring 10 in 2014 road accident

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Over 10 years after an inebriated man drove his car over a pavement, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to 10 others, a court here has sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta was hearing the case against Rishi Kumar who had been convicted under IPC sections 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), besides section 185 (driving by a drunken person) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

In its verdict dated February 12, the court noted the submissions of the additional public prosecutor Pankaj Ranga that the convict caused the death of two homeless people sleeping on the pavement and injured 10 others near Nigam Bodh Ghat on August 17, 2014.

"It is true that footpaths are not meant for sleeping and the same are meant for walking for pedestrians but it is also true that footpaths are also not meant for driving vehicles," the court said.

It said that the convict was aware that his act of drunk driving could result in the death of innocent persons.

"Young age and being unmarried are not major mitigating circumstances. No one in the family is dependent upon the convict. Offences committed by the convict are heinous," the court said.

It said the trauma and agony suffered by the deceased or injured persons and their family members cannot be ignored and that the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigating circumstances.

The court then sentenced the convict to Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for 10 years under IPC Section 304 Part II and seven years of RI under Section 308 of the IPC.

It also sentenced the convict to six months of simple imprisonment under the MV Act.

The court said that the sentences will run concurrently. It directed the convict to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victims or their family members.

"Since the amount of compensation imposed upon by the convict is not sufficient, let the present case be sent to the secretary Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA) central district, Tis Hazari Courts for determination and award of further adequate compensation to them," the court said. PTI MNR NB