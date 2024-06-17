Court sentences man to 12 years imprisonment for raping minor niece

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 12 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor niece in 2017, observing how children could be protected when there is a “predator” in the family.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar was hearing a case against the man who was convicted of crime under the penal provisions for rape, kidnapping and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Noting the facts of the case, the court said, “The convict had committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon minor victim “K” after kidnapping and seducing her for illicit intercourse knowing fully well that the convict is already married, having a wife and could not marry the victim, who was about 16-17 years of age during the time of the incident from January 10, 2017 to January 5, 2017.” In an order passed on June 5, it said, after being seduced or influenced by the convict, the “victim submitted to his lust.” “The convict is the uncle (chacha) by relation to the victim. Home is known as the safest place in the world for children. The persons in a shared household are regarded as the most trusted persons… When there is a predator in the family, who shall protect?” the court said.

“In a patriarchal society as in our country, everyone is quick to blame the victim child involved in any such incident of penetrative sexual assault and seduction by the culprit for illicit intercourse. Rather it is the convict, who is a family member responsible for the heinous crime with the victim child, on whom the full blame ought to lie,” the court added.

It said that instead of protecting the honour and dignity of the child, the convict became the violator due to which the sanctity of close blood relations was polluted.

“The proposition that children are the safest with family and known persons has turned out to be a myth due to persons like the convict who indulged in such abominable offences with children in their own family and in this case his own niece,” the court said.

It said the psychological scars of sexual abuses during childhood are indelible and keep haunting the individual forever thereby hindering their proper physical and psychological development.

“Taking into consideration the aggravating and mitigating circumstances including the gravity of the offence, age of the child victim and the convict, the family condition of the convict and the child victim, social and economic factors governing them, the convict......is sentenced for 12 years rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under section 6 of the POCSO Act,” the court said.

The court also sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment each for the offences under sections 366 ( kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc.) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The sentences shall run concurrently, the court said.

It also ordered a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh for the victim.