Court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor

Balasore (Odisha), Jul 22 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

The Special Judge POCSO court Ranjan Kumar Sutar also slapped a penalty of Rs 4,000 on Subas Malik (32) of Tarasuni village.

Malik had abducted and sexually assaulted a minor girl in May last year.

The father of the 17-year-old girl had lodged an FIR at Simulia police station against Malik.

"The convict Subas Malik was tried under several sections of IPC and 6 of POCSO Act. The court after examining 15 witnesses and 18 exhibits sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment along with Rs 4,000 penalty", said Pranab Panda, Special Public Prosecutor.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim. PTI COR AAM AAM RG