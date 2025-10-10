Court sentences man to 5-year imprisonment already undergone in 2013 attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a 38-year-old man -- convicted for firing upon a Delhi Police officer in 2013 -- to five years imprisonment which he has already undergone.

The man will be released hereafter.

Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon was hearing the arguments on sentencing against Arvind Sharma alias Pushkar, who had been convicted of various penal offences, including attempt to murder and assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant.

According to the prosecution, Sharma had obstructed a police team and fired upon head constable Sham Lal on March 6, 2013, in Jankapuri here. Later also, he was found in possession of a country-made pistol and five live cartridges, it said.

The court, in an order dated September 12 and made available recently, said the aggravating factors in the case were the convict's act of firing upon and injuring a police officer while attempting to escape when a team was trying to arrest him.

It said the mitigating circumstances were the convict being in custody for over five years, having the responsibility of an ailing wife and two minor daughters, besides belonging to the poor strata of society and his overall conduct in prison being satisfactory.

"After considering the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the court is of the opinion that the scale of justice shall be met if the convict is sentenced to undergo imprisonment for the period already undergone by him," said judge Tandon.

The judge also directed Sharma to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the injured police officer.