Court sentences man to 7 yrs' RI for rape after depositions from Bangladesh through virtual mode

Ranaghat (WB), Dec 19 (PTI) A POCSO court in West Bengal's Nadia district has sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl after depositions by the victim and her parents from Bangladesh through the virtual mode.

Advertisment

The crime took place in June 2020 at Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district and the parents and their victim daughter had gone to Bangladesh later.

The special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge at Ranaghat court sentenced Sukumar Biswas, a neighbour of the victim, to seven years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Wednesday after finding him guilty of committing rape on the minor.

Additional public prosecutor Apurba Bhadra said that following the registration of the rape case, an investigation was initiated. However, thereafter the parents and the victim went to Bangladesh.

Advertisment

He said that 11 witnesses were examined in the case.

The depositions of the victim and her parents were taken on August 14 and August 28 through the virtual mode.

Superintendent of Ranaghat police district Kumar Sunny Raj awarded investigating officer Kajal Chakraborty for her initiative in getting justice to the victim, an official said.

Advertisment

The lawyer representing the convicted person said that the POCSO court order will be challenged before the Calcutta High Court. PTI COR AMR RG