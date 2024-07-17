Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl, saying the child was "dealt with animal-like passion" by the convict.

Expressing distress and agony at the increasing rate of crimes against children, the court said the penalty should be commensurate with the gravity of the "heinous act" so that it serves as an effective deterrence.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar of Rohini district court was hearing the case against the man, earlier convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 28-year-old man was also convicted of the penal offences of kidnapping, causing grievous hurt and rape.

Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik said the "abominable and reprehensible acts" of the convict do not deserve sympathy. She said that while kidnapping the child, the man bit her cheeks and smacked her face with such force that her teeth broke.

In an order passed on July 11, the judge said, "This court expresses distress and is agonised by the increasing rate of crimes against children. The five-year-old girl, who went to her maternal grandparent's house for the Bhai Dooj festival, was supposed to spend time in cheerfulness but was dealt with animal-like passion at the hands of the convict." "Her dignity and purity of physical frame was shattered… The saying that the child is a gift to society seems to be absurd due to a person like the convict and the victim for no fault of hers had to bear such torment," the judge added.

The court said the sexual offence had deeply impacted the child's life and so the sentence should be "commensurate with the gravity of the heinous act so as it served as an effective deterrence to the like-minded persons".

"Taking into consideration the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, including the gravity of the offence, the age of the child and the convict, the family condition of the convict and the child victim, and social and economic factors governing them, the convict is sentenced for life imprisonment for the offence punishable under section 6 of the POCSO Act," it said.

The court also sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the offences of kidnapping and causing grievous hurt.

Regarding the aspect of compensation, it said, "As a result of the incident, not only the victim but her entire family members have been subjected to humiliation and insult by the society and the incident has left a grave impact on the child's mental, physical and emotional well-being for which she needs financial support." It then awarded her a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh. PTI MNR IJT