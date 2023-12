Bareilly (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for murdering his wife's parents in 2016.

Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Yadav on Friday sentenced Buddhsen (28), district government counsel Sunit Pathak said.

Buddhsen had killed Mohanlal (62) and Somwati (58) by slitting their throats as he was angry with them for lodging a case against him for abandoning their daughter. PTI COR SAB DV DV