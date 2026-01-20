Court sentences man to life imprisonment over gang rape of tribal girl in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday awarded life sentence to a man for the gang rape of a minor tribal girl four years ago, in Obra police station area here.

Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said a resident of a village under Obra police station had filed a complaint on December 6, 2021, alleging his 14-year-old granddaughter was taken to a field and raped by the accused and three other minors, around 7.30 pm on December 5.

The complainant told police that the accused fled after threatening to kill the girl when nearby people rushed to the spot on hearing her cries.

Police registered a case based on the complaint, and filed a chargesheet in court after collecting sufficient evidence during its investigation.

After hearing the arguments, Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh convicted the accused, sentencing him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, directing that Rs 80,000 of it be paid to the victim.

The government counsel said cases against the three minor accused are pending before the Juvenile Justice Board.