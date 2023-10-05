Court sentences Tara Shahdeo's former husband to life imprisonment in conversion case

Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) A special CBI court here on Thursday pronounced the quantum of sentence in the Tara Shahdeo conversion case in which her former husband was given life imprisonment.

The court of Special CBI Judge Prabhat Kumar Sharma sentenced Shahdeo's former husband Ranjit Kohli alias Raqibul Hasan to life imprisonment, her former mother-in-law Kaushal Rani to 10 years imprisonment and Mushtaq Ahmed to 15 years rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the three.

The special CBI court on September 30 had held the trio guilty in the case and had set October 5 as the next date for announcing the quantum of sentence.

Kohli’s lawyer Mukhtar Ahmed Khan told reporters "We will approach the high court over the conviction as there is sufficient evidence for the same and are confident of getting justice from the higher court." Shahdeo had said in her complaint that she had married Ranjit Kohli alias Raqibul Hasan as per Hindu rituals on July 7, 2014, but just after the second day of her marriage her husband and Ahmed, who was at that time serving as registrar of vigilance, had started forcing her to change her religion and go through a Nikaah.

The CBI had taken over the investigation in 2015 and registered a case in Delhi.

Shahdeo was granted a divorce by a family court in Ranchi in June 2018 on grounds of cruelty. She had petitioned to the court that Hasan had provided false information regarding his religion and tricked her into marriage. She had also accused Hasan of torturing her for refusing to convert to Islam. PTI SAN SAN RG