Court sentences Thane man to 12-year RI for raping woman

Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 12 years' rigours imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a woman residing in his neighbourhood in 2018.

Additional sessions judge V L Bhosale, in her judgment on Wednesday, also imposed a collective fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused and referred the case to the district legal services authority for compensation to the victim.

The judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges against the accused, Rashid alias Imran Chand Qureshi, a married man with children, beyond reasonable doubt.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane told the court that the accused and the victim, then aged 29, were neighbours at Uttan in Bhayander area of Thane district.

The woman had separated from her husband and resided alone. The accused, who was an electrician, used to visit her house for small repair works and they got acquainted with each other.

On August 23, 2018, the man forcibly entered the woman's house and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she informed about the incident to anyone.

Six prosecution witnesses, besides the victim, were examined during the trial, the prosecutor said.

The court pronounced the accused guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

The judge sentenced the accused to varying terms of imprisonment, the maximum being 12 years. She ordered that the sentences shall run concurrently. PTI COR MVG GK