Court sentences three men to 10 years imprisonment in 2012 dacoity case

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three men to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, more than 12 years after they committed dacoity on a bus here.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, East, Karkardooma Courts, Shail Jain was hearing the arguments on sentencing against three men. One of the accused was also convicted of dishonestly receiving stolen property.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused.

According to the prosecution, Arshad, Mohammed Saleem and Asmat Ali along with two others snatched Rs 19,000 from the victim, Ram Yadav who was travelling on a bus going to Jaitpur from Laxmi Nagar on April 10, 2012.

After committing the offence, they deboarded near the Laxmi Nagar flyover and tried to escape towards Samaspur village in Pandav Nagar but were apprehended and thrashed by people, it said adding, that two more accused, Raju and Ali, remained untraceable and could not be arrested.

The court had, in June, convicted them for the offence of dacoity, underlining that it was a crime where five or more persons had conjointly committed robbery.

It also convicted Saleem under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity) as the money was recovered from him.

The public prosecutor sought "exemplary punishment" for the convicts, saying they committed a heinous offence.

In its verdict dated September 7, the court said, "All the convicts are sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, with a fine of Rs 10,000 each." "Convict Mohammed Saleem is also sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years, with a fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence under section 412 of the IPC," it added.

The sentences would run concurrently, the court said.

The Pandav Nagar police station had registered a case against the accused. PTI MNR HIG