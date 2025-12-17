Court sentences three to life imprisonment for murdering TMC councillor Anupam Dutta

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's Barrackpore on Wednesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for the murder of Trinamool Congress councillor Anupam Dutta.

The Third Additional District and Sessions Court in Barrackpore on Monday had convicted the three accused - Amit Pandit, Sanjib Pandit and Ziarul Mondal - for murdering Dutta.

The additional district and session court judge Ayan Kumar Bandyopadhyay announced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

Anupam Dutta, the Trinamool Congress councillor of Panihati Municipality's Ward No 8, was shot dead on March 13, 2022, near Agarpara Station Road, close to his residence.

According to the prosecution, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired at him from close range, killing him on the spot.

Police arrested one of the accused, Amit Pandit, on the night of the murder. Sanjib Pandit and Ziarul Mondal were arrested later as the investigation progressed, following which the trial began. PTI SCH RG