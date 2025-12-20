Court sentences three to life imprisonment for raping minor in Jharkhand's Godda

Godda, Dec 20 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Godda district on Saturday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for raping a girl.

The court of POCSO Special Judge-cum-District Judge-I Kumar Pawan sentenced Kundan Kumar Pasi, Md Rashid, and Md Jagir, and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them for raping the minor.

According to the FIR lodged in November 2024, the 16-year-old girl was returning home from a fair when two of the convicts caught hold of her near a bridge and dragged her to a nearby field before they called one of their friends.

All three convicts had committed the heinous crime in turn and threatened her before driving her away.

A case was registered after the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents.

Based on the evidence, the court convicted them and sentenced them to life imprisonment. PTI COR BS RG