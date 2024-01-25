Court sentences TSR jawan to 20 years imprisonment for raping girl

Agartala, Jan 25 (PTI) A court in Sepahijala district on Thursday sentenced a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Additional District and Session Judge Debasish Kar also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the jawan Babul Das.

Das had called the girl to his house in Bishalgarh on September 17, 2020, and raped her.

"An FIR was lodged by the victim’s family with Bishalgarh Women’s police station two days after the crime. Based on the FIR, the investigating officer carried out an investigation and submitted the chargesheet against the TSR jawan", Special Public Prosecutor Ripon Kar told reporters. PTI PS RG