Court sentences two teachers to seven-year imprisonment for forging documents

Ballia (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Two teachers have been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment by a court here for working in government schools on the basis of forged documents.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tapasya Tripathi on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the convicts Gyan Prakash Yadav and Raju Yadav.

Giving details of the case, SP, Ballia, S Anand said that on the complaint of Inspector Satyaprakash Singh of the Special Task Force, Gorakhpur, a named FIR was registered against the two on October 12, 2022 under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 467 and 468 (falsification of documents) and 471 (falsification of electronic documents) of the Indian Penal Code.

It was alleged that Gyan Prakash Yadav was working in Government Primary School, Kurem, Rasra since 2011 on the basis of forged documents. When the STF arrested Gyan Prakash Yadav, it came to light that he along with Raju Yadav had prepared fake records.

Raju Yadav was working in the government primary school in Fatehpur in Madhuban area of Mau district on the basis of forged documents, the SP said. PTI COR SAB DV DV