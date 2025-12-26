Court sentences woman to 10 years jail for bid to sell teenage daughter for prostitution

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a woman to 10 years of jail for attempting to sell her teenage daughter for prostitution, describing her act as betrayal of the sacred bond of love and trust.

Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court), Neeta Anekar, in a verdict delivered on December 23 convicted the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

In the order, made available on Friday, the court highlighted that the mother and the child have the "sacred bond of love and faith".

"There is perhaps any (other) bond so strong in the whole world. There is no love as pure, unconditional and strong as mother's love," the court said.

It underscored that "mother's love knows no law, no pity, and it breaks down everything that comes in its path".

"A mother gives birth, nurtures, nourishes the child and protects the child from all the cruelties of the world. But when a mother pushes the child into the cruelties of the world, the child looses every hope of life," the judge opined.

The court stressed that the accused by transporting her own daughter for prostitution and by "practising deception on her has broken the sacred bond of love and faith and has betrayed her trust".

Therefore, she is not entitled for any mercy, the court ruled.

The matter came to light in August 2021 following a sting operation by an NGO.

As per the prosecution, the NGO set up a "decoy customer" to establish contact with the woman.

The accused allegedly offered two girls for a consideration of Rs 65,000. She reportedly sent photographs of the girls, one of whom was her own daughter who was 17-year-old, via WhatsApp, the prosecution said.

Further, the meeting was fixed and during the raid, police recovered Rs 5,000 in marked currency notes from the woman's purse, which had been handed over by the decoy customer as an advance.

It led to the arrest of the victim's mother and two other women, who have been acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence. PTI AVI NP