Court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing in-laws in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A court in this Uttar Pradesh district sentenced a woman to life imprisonment on Monday in connection with the murder of her father-in-law and mother-in-law, an official said.

Advertisment

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, he added.

Additional District Government Counsel Anirudh Kumar said on May 1, 2009, the bodies of Keshav Prasad Kesarwani (77) and his wife Ramkali (74), residents of Bharwari Bazar located within the Khokhraj police station limits in the district, were found hanging in their residence.

On the basis of a complaint from Sushil Kumar, the elder son of the deceased, a murder case was registered against Sanjeev (the younger son of the deceased), his wife Ragini, father-in-law Dukhilal and brother-in-law Sajan.

Advertisment

Sanjeev and Dukhilal have died, Kumar said.

Additional District Judge Abha Pal held Ragini guilty of the offence on Monday, sentenced her to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on her.

Sajan was acquitted by the court due to a lack of evidence against him, Kumar said. PTI COR NAV RC