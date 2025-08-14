Court should take cognisance of vote 'fraud' charges: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of "electoral fraud" charges levelled by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as safeguarding the integrity of elections must take precedence over all other concerns.

Noting that the Supreme Court has demonstrated a commendable degree of empathy by constituting a three-member bench to deliberate on the rights of stray dogs, she said this move reflects the nation's core values, a commitment to protect not only its citizens but also the voiceless and uncared animals that share our spaces.

She said in light of this, there is a "growing public expectation" that the court will also take suo motu cognizance of the recent revelations made by the Congress leader concerning the fundamental right to vote of 140 crore Indians.

"Allegations with documentary proof of widespread irregularities in the electoral process strike at the very heart of our democracy and demand urgent judicial scrutiny.

Safeguarding the integrity of elections must take precedence over all other concerns if we are to preserve our identity as a democratic nation," she said.

Gandhi last week cited data to allege that more than one lakh votes were 'stolen' in the Mahadevpura assembly constituency of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections, resulting in the defeat of a Congress candidate.

The Election Commission had directed Gandhi to give a written declaration on his claims.