Court staffer killed in road accident in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A 52-year-old employee of the district and sessions court here was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said on Monday.

According to police, Brijesh Srivastava from Chandauli district was serving as a Class IV employee at the Ghazipur district and sessions court.

The accident occurred on Sunday night in the in Banshibazar (Badibagh) locality of Kotwali area when an unidentified vehicle hit him, leading to his death on the spot, a police officer said.

District Judge Dharmendra Pandey visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Inspector Din Dayal Pandey said an FIR has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem.