Court stresses primacy of crime motive to hand life imprisonment to double-murder convict

Palghar, Apr 15 (PTI) Over nine years after a diamond company worker murdered a woman known to him and her son, the sessions court at Vasai on Tuesday sentenced him to life imprisonment, underlining the role of a crime motive if the case relies on circumstantial evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge S V Kongal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Kiran Makwana.

According to the prosecution, Makwana, now 45 years old, hammered and stabbed Sonali Chavan, aged 32, to death out of a grudge after she allegedly helped his estranged wife gain custody of their two children.

He also killed her son Kunal while they were asleep in their flat in Vasai on the night of October 27, 2015.

According to the prosecution, Makwana attempted suicide by slitting his wrist after committing the crime. He subsequently went to the police station and surrendered.

Additional Public Prosecutor Jayprakash Patil said the case was tried under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Notably, the prosecution case relied entirely on circumstantial evidence, as there were no direct eyewitnesses.

Sixteen witnesses were examined during the trial. Makwana's statements and medical records played a crucial role in the court's decision.

"When a case is based on circumstantial evidence, motive plays a vital role. The accused had admitted that Sonali had helped his wife get custody of their children, which led to frequent quarrels between them. On the night of the incident, in a fit of rage, he murdered Sonali and Kunal. This shows the motive behind the crime," Judge Kongal stated in the order.

The defence argued that Sonali was attacked by some unidentified persons and Makwana sustained injuries while trying to rescue her.

However, the judge cited medical records to establish Makwana's role in the crime.

"Medical documents confirmed that the accused had told the examining doctor that he had inflicted injuries himself in an attempt to commit suicide after the murders. His statement is admissible and reliable, thus supporting the prosecution's claim," the court stated and sentenced Makwana to life imprisonment under IPC sections. PTI COR NSK