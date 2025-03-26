Court summons applicant seen smoking on VC during court proceedings

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A court here has summoned a man who was seen smoking on video-conferencing (VC) during court proceedings on March 25.

District judge Shiv Kumar in an order on Tuesday said, "It is pointed out by nazir (a court staff), who is managing the VC as reader of this court is on leave, that Sushil Kumar or applicant no. 1 was smoking on the VC when the court was dictating the order sheet." The order said Kumar left the VC when asked by the court staff about his misconduct and even his advocate left the court after taking the next date for the proceedings.

It said, "Sushil Kumar is directed to remain present in the court on March 29 and file his explanation as to why action should not be taken against him for smoking on the VC during court proceedings." "Court notice be also issued to Sushil Kumar for appearing in person, in the court, on the next date of hearing," the order said. PTI MNR KSS KSS