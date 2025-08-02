Court summons Telangana Minister in defamation complaint filed by BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) A local court has issued summons to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha to appear before it on August 21 over a criminal defamation complaint filed by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao accusing her of making defamatory statements against him.

The court which recently took cognisance of the petition filed by Rama Rao, issued summons to Surekha, Minister of Forest.

Meanwhile, Surekha on Saturday said she has immense respect for the judiciary in the country and that the law will take its course in the case.

The Minister stirred up a controversy in October 2024 with her allegedly defamatory comments linking Rama Rao with the divorce of two Tollywood actors. She withdrew her remarks that triggered strong reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry.

In the complaint, Rama Rao had submitted that Surekha made defamatory imputations against him only with an oblique motive to damage his reputation and to gain cheap publicity by creating a sensational news item to further her political agenda. PTI VVK SJR VVK ADB