Court summons Yediyurappa, three others to appear on Dec 2 in POCSO case

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) A Fast Track Court in Bengaluru on Tuesday issued summons to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and three co-accused in a case, involving allegations of sexual assault on a minor girl.

The court directed all four accused to appear before it on December 2.

The development comes just days after the Karnataka High Court cleared the way for the trial to proceed.

The High Court on November 13 had refused to quash the POCSO case registered against Yediyurappa and three others.

It had dismissed the petitions filed by Yediyurappa, and other co-accused -- Aruna YM, Rudresha Marulasiddaiah and Mariswamy G -- challenging the trial court order taking cognizance of offences under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and also the issuance of summons.

However, the HC had directed that Yediyurappa's personal appearance should not be insisted upon unless necessary during the course of the trial, adding that any exemption plea filed on his behalf should be entertained unless his presence is deemed essential.

The judge has also clarified that Yediyurappa is free to seek discharge from the trial court.

The case stems from a complaint filed in March 2024 by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, alleging that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted the minor at his Dollars Colony residence in February, after she approached him seeking an assistance.

A POCSO case was registered at the Sadashivanagar police station, and due to the seriousness of the allegations, the investigation was handed over to the CID.

In June 2024, the CID filed a detailed chargesheet running over 750 pages against Yediyurappa and three aides, accusing them of sexual assault, destruction of evidence, and attempts to suppress the case.

Both the survivor and her mother had recorded their statements before a magistrate. The girl's mother died on May 26, 2024. PTI COR KSU ADB